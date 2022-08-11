192 more coronavirus cases reported

LAHORE – As many as 192 new coronavirus cases were reported across the Punjab province in the last 24 hours; however, no death was caused due to the pandemic during this period.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 516,825 while the total deaths were recorded at 13,590 altogether. The P&SHD confirmed that 137 new cas­es of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 11 in Rawalpindi, 5 each in Faisalabad and Sialkot, 3 each in Multan, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Rahim Yar Khan, 8 in Bahawalpur, one each in Nankana Sahib, Sargodha, Kasur, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujrat, Chiniot and Chakwal, 2 in Gujranwala, and 4 in Toba Tek Singh during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Health Depart­ment has conducted 11,734,572 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 499,357 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. The department urged masses to follow the stan­dard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.