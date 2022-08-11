Our Staff Reporter

6,200 children diagnosed with diarrhoea in Sindh

KARACHI – After the monsoon rain, cases of diarrhoea have been on the rise in Sindh as during the last 24 hours, 6,200 children in the province were diagnosed with diarrhoea and 700 with dysentery.
According to the data of the Sindh health department, such children belonged to the Karachi division and other districts of the province. Of the 6,200 diarrhoea cases, as many as 1,200 belonged to Karachi that reported the highest number of diarrhoea cases during the 24 hours.
During the last five months, over 500,000 children in Sindh contracted diarrhoea due to unhygienic living conditions and other factors.
According to the health experts, there is high risk of further spread diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal diseases after the rain season as houseflies breed in large numbers in stagnant water after rain. The experts also urge the relevant authorities to carry out insecticidal spray and take other measures in order to deal with the rising cases of diarrhoea and dysentery.

More Stories
Islamabad

Elahi snubs Gill for speaking against Army

Islamabad

Court remands PTI’s Gill to police in mutiny case

Islamabad

PTI moves IHC against ECP verdict in prohibited funding case

Islamabad

ECP sends notice to PTI on prohibited funds seizure

Islamabad

Visibly under pressure, Imran fears disqualification

Islamabad

Gill’s remarks part of ‘conspiracy’ to divide Army: Sana

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz slams Imran for running ‘hateful trends against Armed Forces’

Islamabad

PM stresses enhanced Pakistan-Italy trade ties

Islamabad

PPP censures PTI for attacking state institutions

Islamabad

NA passes motion to declare Soomro’s seat vacant over 40-day absence

1 of 1,780

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More