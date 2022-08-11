6,200 children diagnosed with diarrhoea in Sindh

KARACHI – After the monsoon rain, cases of diarrhoea have been on the rise in Sindh as during the last 24 hours, 6,200 children in the province were diagnosed with diarrhoea and 700 with dysentery.

According to the data of the Sindh health department, such children belonged to the Karachi division and other districts of the province. Of the 6,200 diarrhoea cases, as many as 1,200 belonged to Karachi that reported the highest number of diarrhoea cases during the 24 hours.

During the last five months, over 500,000 children in Sindh contracted diarrhoea due to unhygienic living conditions and other factors.

According to the health experts, there is high risk of further spread diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal diseases after the rain season as houseflies breed in large numbers in stagnant water after rain. The experts also urge the relevant authorities to carry out insecticidal spray and take other measures in order to deal with the rising cases of diarrhoea and dysentery.