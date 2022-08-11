‘ATH providing state-of-the-art facilities to patients’

ABBOTTABAD -Despite patient influx from Hazara, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) administration is trying its best to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities to the patients.

This was stated by the Dean of Ayub Medical College Prof Dr Umar Farooq during his visit to Ayub Teaching Hospital Emergency.

He said that keeping in view the facilities of the patients, the hospital administration is making every possible effort to facilitate them and in this regard, an order has also been issued to establish a waiting area outside the emergency as soon as possible.

Chairperson of the Medicine Department Dr Imran and In-charge of the Emergency and Accidents Department Dr Majid gave a briefing to the administration regarding the problems faced in an emergency.

Dr Majid said that at ATH emergency a large numbers of patients are brought from 8 districts of Hazara division, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, due to which we cannot provide better medical services to the patients, but we are trying that patients visiting ATH do not face any problem.

In-charge emergency requested the relatives of the patients to avoid argument and cooperate with the hospital administration for the best care of the patients.