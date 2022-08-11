News Desk

Chinese Ambassador meets Sadiq Sanjrani

Pakistan and China have reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen their cooperation in diverse fields for mutual benefit.

This came at a meeting between Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong during a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday.

They also emphasized for collective efforts for regional peace and prosperity.

In his remarks, the Chairman Senate said strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries will take their relationship to new heights.

Sadiq Sanjrani said both the countries have always stood by each other in difficult times.

He said Pakistan is committed to the timely completion of CPEC. He said the enemies of CPEC will not succeed in their designs. He said providing protection to the Chinese workers in Pakistan is our top priority.

The Chinese envoy said Pakistan is a close friend of China. He said his country desires to further strengthen relations with Pakistan. He said China will continue his efforts for regional peace.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

A crow caught in kite strings was saved on the LHC grounds

Islamabad

New EU Ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka meets PM Shahbaz Sharif

Islamabad

Lasbela helicopter crash: FIA submits initial report of anti-Army campaign

Islamabad

ECP directs political parties to submit financial records

Islamabad

Imran Khan condemns arrest of wife of Shahbaz Gill’s assistant

Islamabad

PIA decides to provide internet facility during flights

Islamabad

SAPMs, advisers to PM Shehbaz Sharif fail to disclose asset details

National

Police arrest wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

Islamabad

Govt plans another mini-budget to collect Rs40 bn tax

National

Sindh closing CNG stations again

1 of 8,837

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More