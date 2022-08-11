Our Staff Reporter

CM appreciates best security on Ashura Muharram

LAHORE    –   Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi per­sonally supervised the security arrangements on Ashura Muharram and remained in touch with the concerned officials till late night to issue nec­essary instructions for maintaining peace in the province. The chief minister went to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority to monitor the security ar­rangements for the processions and expressed satisfaction over security arrangements.

While appreciating the cabinet committee for law and order for the best arrangements, he said that the police, administration and law enforce­ment agencies, together maintained the atmo­sphere of peace and harmony by maintaining the best security arrangements in every city.

The government ensured the safety of people’s lives and property by working day and night during Muharram, especially on the 10th of Mu­harram, he added.

The law and order situation remained under control as the best coordination was maintained by the line departments to ensure a peaceful at­mosphere, he mentioned.

CM CONDEMNS ATTACK ON MILITARY CONVOY

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has strongly condemned the suicide attack on the military convoy in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan and paid tributes to the martyred se­curity officials.

