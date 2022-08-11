CM met with Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmed

Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmed met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Sara Ahmed briefed CM about the performance of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

CM said, The role of Child Protection Bureau is of special importance for the protection of children’s rights.

Will support the Child Protection Bureau to protect the rights of children.

The scope of Child Protection Bureau needs to be extended to every district of Punjab.

Those who torture and beg children do not deserve any concession.

Indiscriminate legal action against such elements is the need of the hour.

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau will provide all possible resources for the care of the children.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi appreciated the performance of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

Sara Ahmed also informed about the measures taken to prevent child begging and violence.