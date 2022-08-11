CM met with Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmed

Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmed met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Sara Ahmed briefed CM about the performance of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

CM said, The role of Child Protection Bureau is of special importance for the protection of children’s rights.

Will support the Child Protection Bureau to protect the rights of children.

The scope of Child Protection Bureau needs to be extended to every district of Punjab.

Those who torture and beg children do not deserve any concession.

Indiscriminate legal action against such elements is the need of the hour.

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau will provide all possible resources for the care of the children.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi appreciated the performance of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

Sara Ahmed also informed about the measures taken to prevent child begging and violence.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

The PTI has distanced itself from Gill’s remarks

Business

The rupee continues to rise, gaining Rs2.7 in interbank trading

National

Navy relief operations underway in Lasbela

National

Samina Zehri condemns negative drive against state institutions

National

CM orders best treatment facilities to injured of bomb blast

Lahore

Delegation discuss collaboration for nurses’ training programme

Lahore

192 more coronavirus cases reported

Lahore

Revival of cotton production top priority of govt

National

COAS General Bajwa arrives in UK on official visit

Lahore

Punjab govt lifts restrictions on market timings

1 of 8,780

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More