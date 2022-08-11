Our Staff Reporter

CM orders best treatment facilities to injured of bomb blast

Condemns hand grenade blast in Khuzdar; prays for early recovery of injured.

 

 

QUETTA   –   Balochistan Chief Minis­ter Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo strongly condemned the hand gre­nade blast in Khuzdar which left one dead and four in­jured on Wednes-day.

He also expressed his grief over the loss of life in the explo­sion. The Chief Minister direct­ed concerned officials to take all possible measures to make strict and ef-fective security ar­rangements in Balochi-stan.

Security institutions should be more dili-gent and active on the occasion of Inde-pendence Day in order to ensure protec-tion of public lives and their property in the areas and the security plan should be made more comprehensive and effec­tive, he instructed.

He said that terrorist elements should not get any opportunity to disturb the peace to achieve their evil goals saying that all se­curity agencies should work with better coordination to maintain law and order situation.

The Chief Minister also or­dered to pro-vide the best treatment facilities to the in­jured of the bomb blast. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured from the blast

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

The PTI has distanced itself from Gill’s remarks

Business

The rupee continues to rise, gaining Rs2.7 in interbank trading

National

Navy relief operations underway in Lasbela

National

Samina Zehri condemns negative drive against state institutions

National

CM met with Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmed

Lahore

Delegation discuss collaboration for nurses’ training programme

Lahore

192 more coronavirus cases reported

Lahore

Revival of cotton production top priority of govt

National

COAS General Bajwa arrives in UK on official visit

Lahore

Punjab govt lifts restrictions on market timings

1 of 9,748

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More