CM orders best treatment facilities to injured of bomb blast
Condemns hand grenade blast in Khuzdar; prays for early recovery of injured.
QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the hand grenade blast in Khuzdar which left one dead and four injured on Wednes-day.
He also expressed his grief over the loss of life in the explosion. The Chief Minister directed concerned officials to take all possible measures to make strict and ef-fective security arrangements in Balochi-stan.
Security institutions should be more dili-gent and active on the occasion of Inde-pendence Day in order to ensure protec-tion of public lives and their property in the areas and the security plan should be made more comprehensive and effective, he instructed.
He said that terrorist elements should not get any opportunity to disturb the peace to achieve their evil goals saying that all security agencies should work with better coordination to maintain law and order situation.
The Chief Minister also ordered to pro-vide the best treatment facilities to the injured of the bomb blast. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured from the blast