CM orders best treatment facilities to injured of bomb blast

Condemns hand grenade blast in Khuzdar; prays for early recovery of injured.

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minis­ter Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo strongly condemned the hand gre­nade blast in Khuzdar which left one dead and four in­jured on Wednes-day.

He also expressed his grief over the loss of life in the explo­sion. The Chief Minister direct­ed concerned officials to take all possible measures to make strict and ef-fective security ar­rangements in Balochi-stan.

Security institutions should be more dili-gent and active on the occasion of Inde-pendence Day in order to ensure protec-tion of public lives and their property in the areas and the security plan should be made more comprehensive and effec­tive, he instructed.

He said that terrorist elements should not get any opportunity to disturb the peace to achieve their evil goals saying that all se­curity agencies should work with better coordination to maintain law and order situation.

The Chief Minister also or­dered to pro-vide the best treatment facilities to the in­jured of the bomb blast. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured from the blast