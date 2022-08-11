COVID-19 statistics in Pakistan

According to National Institute of Health, during 24 hours, approximately 20,949 COVID-19 diagnosis tests were conducted, among which 806 samples came positive. Nevertheless, 19 coronavirus deaths were also caused. The positivity ratio increased to 3.85%, which was earlier recorded as 2.84% more than ever, according to National Institute of Health (NIH).

The affected patients are treated in intensive care units (ICU) of different medical facilities. The NIH has advised the public to follow SOPs during public gatherings, especially in Muharram when the area will be jam-packed, and the number of cases might increase too. However, the NIH has also forbidden children to attend, so as to avoid the risk of COVID-19. The strict instructions from the institute are to decrease/reduce the number of cases, as there are already 160 critical cases reported in Pakistan.

Avoid overcrowding at food distribution areas. Elderly people above 65 and children must be sensitive before leaving for school or any public area. Wearing a mask and maintaining social distance is mandatory. With all the instructions, the health institute hopes for a positive result and will soon overcome the covid cases by the support of Pakistani people.

GULSAMEEN HASSAN,

Turbat.