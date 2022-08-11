Delegation discuss collaboration for nurses’ training programme

LAHORE – A delegation of Lahore-Chicago sister city commit­tee led by former district nazim Man­di Bahauddin Riaz Asghar Chaudhry called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed various initiatives for collaboration of American institutions with technical universities of Punjab.

The methodology of the proposed nurses’ training program in Chicago in collaboration with the institutions were also discussed.

The CM observed that it was the need of the hour to develop the nurs­ing sector on modern lines and added that the proposal of sending nurses to Chicago for training would be re­viewed. The modern training oppor­tunity would help them to find jobs there, he said. In order to improve the quality of the nursing sector in Pun­jab, there was a need to work on the faculty and syllabus for attaining in­ternational standards, he noted.