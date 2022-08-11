ECP directs political parties to submit financial records

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed political parties to submit their financial records for the fiscal year 2021-22 by August 29.

The ECP in its directive said that the financial records should be submitted fulfilling section 210 of the Election Act 2017.

“The political parties are directed to submit their audited financial records within 60 days after the end of the fiscal year,” it said, adding that the finances should have details of annual income, expenditure, source of funds and debts.

The ECP further said that the concerned official of the party should submit a certificate endorsing the financial record.

It said that the statement will be delivered to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan in the Election Commission Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad, by party leader or through an office-bearer of the party, duly authorised by the party leader.

It added as per provisions of Rule 11 of the Political Parties Rules, 2002, any statement received through post, fax, courier service or any other mode will not be entertained.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven. ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.