News Desk

ECP issues schedule for by-polls on four vacant, one reserved seats of NA

ISLAMABAD    –   The Election Commission of Paki­stan Wednesday issued the sched­ule for by-polls on four vacant and one reserved seat of the National Assembly.

As per the schedule, the process of filing nomination papers for by-polls began today which will con­tinue till Saturday while the list of candidates will be published on Sunday. The ECP will scrutinise nomination papers by 17th of this month. Candidates will be able to file appeals against approval and rejection of nomination papers by 20th of this month. Polling for the by-polls will be held on 25th of next month.

The vacant constituencies include NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar and NA-45 Kurram

