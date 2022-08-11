ECP sends notice to PTI on prohibited funds seizure

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has formally issued an official show-cause notice on the issue to seize prohib­ ited funds of the PTI. The electoral watchdog, in its official show-cause notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, summons PTI’s chief Imran Khan to appear before the Commission on August 23. The Commission has sched­uled a hearing, headed by Sikandar Sultan Raja on the matter of prohibited fund­ing case. “The case titled ‘No­tice to chairman PTI in terms of Rule 6 of Political Parties Rule 2006, in compliance of judgment by the Commis­sion dated August 2 in case title Akbar Sher Babar” has been fixed for hearing on Au­gust 23 at 10am,” according to the ECP website. The ECP has recently announced the verdict of prohibited fund­ing case pending for the last eight years. According to the verdict the party had received foreign funds. The ECP in its judgment noted that the party “knowingly and wilfully” received fund­ing from Wootton Cricket Limited, operated by busi­ness tycoon Arif Naqvi. The party was a “willing recipi­ent” of prohibited money of $2,121,500.