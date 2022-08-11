ECP’s Ruling

After a delay of several years finally, the Election Commission of Pakistan has ruled regarding the foreign funding case filed by Akber S. Baber one of the founding members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The Election Commission of Pakistan declared that PTI has received prohibited funding from foreign companies and nationals. Article 6 of the PPO tells about prohibited funding and clears who can be a contributor of a party in Pakistan, in the same way, if the prohibited funding is proved to a political party then its funds can be confiscated by the state as per article 6(4) of PPO. So, as ECP has ruled that PTI is funded by foreign nationals and companies it falls under the definition of article 6 of PPO. Therefore the state is legitimately entitled to confiscate the funds of PTI.

Moreover, according to Article 17(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan, every political party shall account for the source of its funds in accordance with the law, however, PTI didn’t disclose the resources which are against the said article of the constitution. The important question arises in this situation: is Imran Khan Sadiq and Ameen as per Article 62 of the Constitution?

According to Article 13(2) of Political Party Order 2002, the party leader shall certify by signing that, no funds from any source prohibited under this Order were received by the party. Imran Khan has given five certificates from 2008 to 2013 certifying that his party has not received any prohibited fund but now the ECP has ruled the factual scenario.

Apart from this, the facts regarding the case can only be established by the Election Commission of Pakistan because the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Hanif Abbasi’s case declared that the facts of such a case can only be decided in the competent forum which is ECP. So, it is dubious what will happen in the coming days.

In Pakistan, there have been several activities of political leaders which are always inconsistent with the rule of law and every time a new issue arises with new complexity. These activities are also cause of political instability in the country. Omissions of competent forums can make it worst.

ALI IRSHAD,

Lahore.