Four Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in NW suicide attack

RAWALPINDI – Four Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyr­dom in a suicide attack on their military convoy in North Waziristan district.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, the ter­rorist targeted the military convoy in Mir Ali area of the said district. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacri­fices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished, the ISPR said.

The soldiers who embraced Shahadat in a sui­cide bombing include Lance Naik Shahzaib (22, r/o Mansehra), Lance Naik Sajjad (26, r/o District Ghizer), Sepoy Umair (25, r/o Kohat), and Sepoy Khurram (30, r/o Narowal).