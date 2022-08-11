Four Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in NW suicide attack
RAWALPINDI – Four Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on their military convoy in North Waziristan district.
According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, the terrorist targeted the military convoy in Mir Ali area of the said district. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished, the ISPR said.
The soldiers who embraced Shahadat in a suicide bombing include Lance Naik Shahzaib (22, r/o Mansehra), Lance Naik Sajjad (26, r/o District Ghizer), Sepoy Umair (25, r/o Kohat), and Sepoy Khurram (30, r/o Narowal).