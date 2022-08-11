Four drug smugglers held, 3kg ice recovered

ABBOTTABAD – The police on Wednesday foiled the smuggling of ice drug, arrested four accused and ecovered 3.106 Kilogram ice and 15 dancing pills from their possession. Following instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan, the police started a massive drive against drug dealers and arrested a 4-member inter-provincial gang that was providing ice drug and dancing pills to young boys and girls in schools, colleges and universities. Police also recovered 3.106kg of ice, and 15 dancing pills and registered a case against them. Addressing a news conference, the DPO said initially on August 6, police arrested the accused Mubin Shah, a resident of Rustam, Mardan, and seized six dancing pills and 437 grams of ice drug from his custody. On the disclosure of the accused police also nabbed Saqib Ali, resident of Mansehra, who was part of the drug dealer gang, he added. Sajjad Khan said that police also recovered four dancing pills and 480 grams of ice from their possession, while Sanaullah, resident of Phulra Mansehra, was arrested along with four dancing pills. The DPO said by idening

the scope of the investigation against the accused, the investigation was carried forward very carefully and on the identification, more than 615 grams of ice was recovered from the arrested Mubin Shah, 595 grams of ice from Saqib and 484 grams of ice from the third arrested accused Sanaullah. He said that during investigation, the accused revealed involvement of their fourth companion Qasim, resident of Desal, who was later arrested by Abbottabad police along with 596 grams of ice.