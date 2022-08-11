APP

Four drug smugglers held, 3kg ice recovered

ABBOTTABAD     –    The police on Wednesday foiled the smuggling of ice drug, arrested four accused and  ecovered 3.106 Kilogram ice and 15 dancing pills from their possession. Following instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan, the police started a massive  drive against drug dealers  and arrested a 4-member inter-provincial gang that was  providing ice drug and dancing  pills to young boys and girls  in schools, colleges and  universities.  Police also recovered  3.106kg of ice, and 15 dancing  pills and registered a case  against them.  Addressing a news conference, the DPO said initially on  August 6, police arrested the accused  Mubin Shah, a resident of Rustam, Mardan, and seized six  dancing pills and 437 grams of  ice drug from his custody. On  the disclosure of the accused  police also nabbed Saqib Ali,  resident of Mansehra, who was  part of the drug dealer gang, he added.  Sajjad Khan said that police also recovered four dancing  pills and 480 grams of ice from  their possession, while Sanaullah, resident of Phulra Mansehra,  was arrested along with four  dancing pills.  The DPO said by  idening

the scope of the investigation against the accused, the investigation  was carried forward very  carefully and on the  identification,  more than 615 grams of ice was recovered from the arrested  Mubin Shah, 595 grams of ice  from Saqib and 484 grams of ice from the third arrested accused  Sanaullah.   He said that during investigation, the accused revealed involvement  of their fourth companion  Qasim, resident of Desal,  who was later arrested by  Abbottabad  police along with 596  grams of ice.

