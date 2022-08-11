SHAHID RAO

Full court reference in honour of Justice Sajjad cancelled

ISLAMABAD    –   A Full Court reference scheduled to­day (August 11) in honour of Justice Syed Sajjad Ali Shah was cancelled on Wednesday on the judge request.

According to statement issued by PRO Supreme Court, the fareawell dinner in honour of the judge has also been scaled down, which shall now be held in Judges Colony on the request of Justice Sajjad. Justice Sajjad will lay down his robe on at­taining the age of superannuation on August 13. The Supreme Court had convened a Full Court Reference in his honor on August 11. As the Su­preme Court Bar Association (SCBA) delegation is abroad from August 8 to 17 therefore it expressed inability to attend the function, and the din­ner in honour of the retiring judge. The sources said that the SCBA mem­bers will host a dinner in honour of ex-judge Mazhar Alam, who retired in July, and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah af­ter their return from foreign tour

