Fumigation launched in Karachi after recent rainfalls: Administrator

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said after the recent rains in the city, a full disinfectant spray had been started to protect the citizens from malaria, dengue and other diseases.

“In consultation with the administration of all the districts of Karachi and the officials of the district council, a strategy has been made so that no part of the city is deprived of the spray. In the larger interest of the city, all citizens should play their part in making this campaign a success,” he said while inaugurating the disinfectant spray in Shah Rasool Colony Clifton District South after the monsoon rains in Karachi.

On this occasion, PPP South District General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan and other officers were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that 25 vehicles were being used for spraying on a daily basis in the union councils of each district.

He said that all the work would be done with the cooperation of the relevant district administration.

On the instructions of the Administrator Karachi, the Department of Municipal Services of the KMC started spraying disinfectants under the district-wise malaria control programme, during which 25 spray vehicles have been deployed in all the seven districts of Karachi, including the District Council Karachi.

According to the schedule, spraying was started from the South District on August 7, during which spraying was done in all the Union Councils of the South District, especially around the Muharram procession routes, Imam Bargahs and Mosques, while on Wednesday, all the Union Councils of the Central District were sprayed.

Whereas, spray will be done in Keamari district on August 11, August 12 in West, August 13 in East district, August 14 in Korangi and August 15 in Malir district on Monday and August 16 within the limits of District Council Karachi.

Evening time for spraying has been fixed and spraying is being done in one district every day. The administrators of all District Municipal Corporations and District Council Karachi had been asked to appoint officers to monitor the spraying work within their respective limits.

In order to ensure that spraying is carried out in the entire area, all concerned District Incharges of Municipal Public Health Department of KMC will be present during the spraying and will submit the work report to high-ups after receiving the same.

‘My Karachi Games’ will be organised to promote sport

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that ‘My Karachi Games’ are being organized from next week to promote sports in Karachi, including traditional sports of the city as well as national sports.

He said this while addressing the meeting organized to review the arrangements of My Karachi Games organized in connection with Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee by KMC in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Abdullah Shah Ghazi Rangers Wing Commander Colonel Asad Kazmi, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Sports Complex Kaiful Wara and other officers participated in the meeting.

The Administrator Karachi said that in view of the monsoon rains, all the attention is currently focused on drainage of rainwater, cleaning of drains and making roads motorable, after the end of the current spell of rains, these sports competitions will be held so that the youth of Karachi can be given opportunities to fully express their talents.

He said that Pakistan’s performance in the Commonwealth Games this time has been excellent, Pakistani athletes have won gold medals in weightlifting and javelin throw, which is welcoming and it has helped to improve Pakistan’s image worldwide, he said, adding that sports are essential for a healthy life.

“Karachi has produced international level players in the past and if the youth continues to be encouraged, more talented players will emerge,” he said and directed that directed that participation of the best and emerging athletes of the city should be ensured in the My Karachi Games.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that various sports experts and former national players should also be invited and My Karachi Games as under their guidance quality of these competitions can be improved.