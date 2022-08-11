Gill’s ‘seditious’ remarks reflects true policy of PTI: Ata Tarar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ata Tarar said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s diatribe was not outside the party policy and the statement was given under foreign funded agenda.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he claimed that Shahbaz Gill had confessed during the investigation that he had given the statement in line with the party’s policy.

He said that Shahbaz Gill’s confession during interrogation proved it was a premeditated conspiracy that was dictated from Bani Gala.

“Such a big conspiracy which aimed at inciting revolt in the armed forces had never taken place in the country’s history,” he said, adding the PTI had tried to defame the armed forces.

The SAPM said that it had been proven that PTI was a foreign-aided party that did politics on the Army’s martyrs to divert public attention away from its foreign (prohibited) funding.

He said PTI’s conspiracy against the country and its armed forces was the continuation of the earlier ones which included the so-called regime change plot against its government.

Tarar said that the PTI trolled martyrs of the army for its political benefits which were “unfortunate.”

He said the ‘Jewish and Indian’ funded PTI had been lobbying in their favor and interests in the country, adding that PTI was also a beneficiary of the donation received from Romita Shetty, who was an American businesswoman of Indian origin.

“PTI chief should explain his relations with individuals like Inder Dosanjh, Viral Lal, Michael Lane, Chiranjit Singh, Varsha Lathra, and others who had sent funds to his party from abroad,” he said.