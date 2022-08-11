APP

Gold price declines

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 per tola and was sold at Rs.143,100 on Wednesday against sale at Rs. 143,500 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.343 and was sold at Rs.122,685 against its sale at Rs.123,028 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.112,461 against its sale at Rs.112,776, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.40 to Rs.1580 whereas that of ten gram tola silver went down by Rs.32.28 to Rs.1354.60.

 

The price of gold in international market increased by $14 and was sold at $1791 against its sale at $1777, the association reported.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Elahi snubs Gill for speaking against Army

Islamabad

Court remands PTI’s Gill to police in mutiny case

Islamabad

PTI moves IHC against ECP verdict in prohibited funding case

Islamabad

ECP sends notice to PTI on prohibited funds seizure

Islamabad

Visibly under pressure, Imran fears disqualification

Islamabad

Gill’s remarks part of ‘conspiracy’ to divide Army: Sana

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz slams Imran for running ‘hateful trends against Armed Forces’

Islamabad

PM stresses enhanced Pakistan-Italy trade ties

Islamabad

PPP censures PTI for attacking state institutions

Islamabad

NA passes motion to declare Soomro’s seat vacant over 40-day absence

1 of 3,885

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More