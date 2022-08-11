Govt resolved to promote businesses for sustainable growth: Miftah

Federal Minister on Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Wednesday expressed the government’s resolve to promote business activities and facilitate the business community to attain sustainable growth in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) headed by its chairman Mian Kashif Zia, according to press statement issued by the finance division.

The minister assured the delegation members of resolving their issues a priority and also stressed on PHMA to enhance its exports base. The minister directed the relevant authorities to resolve the issues of the hosiery and knitwear industry, the statement added.

Earlier, the delegation members highlighted the contribution of hosiery and knitwear industry in accelerating and providing growth in all sectors of the economy.

They apprised the minister about issues related to taxation, refund of Sales Tax, electricity & gas tariff etc. Issues pertaining to the response of commercial banks in the opening of LCs, Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) and Pakistan Single Window (PSW) were also discussed in the meeting.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Member Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), senior officers from finance and commerce ministries and delegation members Mian Farrukh Iqbal, Dr. Khurram Tariq, Rana Altaf Ahmed, Hafiz Rashid Mehmood and Tahir Rehman.