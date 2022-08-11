Govt sets up 16-member Jirga to hold talks with protesters

In order to restore law and order situation, the federal government has formed a 16-member Jirga to hold dialogues with the parties in Swat, Miranshah and Mir Ali areas of North Waziristan.

The Jirga comprises of representatives of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and National Democratic Movement (NDM) will hold first meeting on Friday.

In view of the deteriorating law and order situation, all the political parties of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will represent the jirga set up by the federal government to negotiate with the parties. The first meeting will be held on Friday at Durrani House Bannu.