News Desk

Govt sets up 16-member Jirga to hold talks with protesters

In order to restore law and order situation, the federal government has formed a 16-member Jirga to hold dialogues with the parties in Swat, Miranshah and Mir Ali areas of North Waziristan.

The Jirga comprises of representatives of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and National Democratic Movement (NDM) will hold first meeting on Friday.

In view of the deteriorating law and order situation, all the political parties of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will represent the jirga set up by the federal government to negotiate with the parties. The first meeting will be held on Friday at Durrani House Bannu.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Police could not recover Shahbaz Gill’s cell phone

National

Will oppose forced conversion of girls to Islam: Imran Khan

National

Pak Navy saves 9 Indian crew members after ship drowns

National

Chairman P&D board Abdullah Khan Sumbal meets delegation of World Bank

National

PHC bars FIA from probing Asad Qaiser in prohibited funding case

National

Imran Khan condemns arrest of wife of Shahbaz Gill’s assistant

National

PM hopes Pakistan to continue to be part of GSP Plus arrangement beyond 2023

Lahore

A crow caught in kite strings was saved on the LHC grounds

Islamabad

New EU Ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka meets PM Shahbaz Sharif

Islamabad

Chinese Ambassador meets Sadiq Sanjrani

1 of 8,783

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More