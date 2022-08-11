Heavy downpour inundates low-lying areas as weather turns pleasant

HYDERABAD – After intense heat and humidity, rain on Wednesday turned the weather pleasant while low-lying areas were inundated. According to the Meteorological Department, this rain will continue in the city and other areas of the district, which may cause urban flooding. Normal life has been suspended and business activities have been affected after thunderstorms started.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner and the Director General HDA Fuaad Ghaffar Soomro has directed the concerned authorities to visit the pumping stations in their respective areas to operationalize the machines as soon as the rain stops so that the rain water could be drained out.

Soomro directed the HESCO officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the pumping stations for rainwater drainage. The DC said that he would personally supervise the rainwater drainage work in different areas of the city to save the citizens from hardships. He appealed to the public to stay away from electrical installations to avoid any untoward incident.

Several areas of the port city on Wednesday received heavy rains as the fourth monsoon spell hit the metropolis. The areas that received rains include II Chundrigar Road, Shah Faisal Colony, Saddar, Malir, Quaidabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar and Karachi airport.

According to data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Quaidabad received the highest amount of rainfall (32mm) followed by PAF Faisal Base and Surjani Town (26mm), Jinnah International Airport (25mm), Gadap Town (23.4mm) and Saddar (15mm). Meanwhile, the heavy rain also hampered the flow of traffic in the metropolitan city. The rainwater inundated several low-lying areas and roads in the port city. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Karachi from August 11 to 14 under the influence of the fourth monsoon spell, forecast eminent weather analyst Jawad Memon earlier in the day.

He maintained that the low-pressure system penetrating in central and southern parts of the country has intensified into a depression and is likely to generate torrential rains in the port city during the forecast period. Jawad Memon noted that the rain-bearing system is heading towards Sindh.

“Another low-pressure system is prevailing over Gujrat and a link is being established between the two systems,” he added. In addition to this, the weather expert said that moderate to heavy rains are expected in different areas of the port city today.

Karachi will likely to receive heavy rainfall tonight. The monsoon system will further intensify on August 12 and 13 and bring heavy rainfall, Sarfaraz stated. This rain spell is expected to continue till noon on August 14, he added.

Parts of the port city received moderate to heavy rainfall this afternoon. Memon Goth, Landhi, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony, Korangi, Airport, Superhighway, Clifton, Safooran Chowrangi, Gulzar-e-Hijri, SITE Area, North Karachi and others areas received downpour.

According to weather analysts, Karachi will see heavy rain under the fourth monsoon spell from August 11-14.

In its weather forecast on August 8, the PMD had highlighted that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi from August 11 to 13.

Rain-thunderstorms with a few moderate and isolated heavy falls are expected in Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas.

Rainfall intensity also to increase from 12 August in northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar-Shahdadkot districts and downstream.

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella, Hub districts and over Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam and downstream. Sea conditions will likely to become rough to very rough during 11-14 August and fishermen have been advised to take extra care.

