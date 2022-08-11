I try not to make records, but help my team record victories: Babar Azam

Pakistan all formats skipper Babar Azam has said that his main target is not to make records but help his side record victory in every given match.

Addressing a press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Thursday, Babar Azam said: “I am grateful to Allah Almighty for the feats I have been earning one after another. My main aim always remains to register victories for my team and this also helps in creating and breaking records. Being a captain, I don’t have this aim to improve or make new records but to lead my side in an exemplary way and contribute in such a way that may guide my team to score a victory in every game.”

Babar believes that all Pakistan vs India clashes create pressure on players as the Men in Green head to the Asia Cup where they will face their arch-rivals. “We always try to play it like a normal match, but yes, there is definitely different pressure on us,” the skipper said. “There is pressure, but we tried to keep ourselves calm in the T20 World Cup and not repeat the same thing of coming under pressure,” he added.

“Although Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik aren’t in the side and we will miss them, we have some good players in the squad who will try to fill the shoes of these two cricket greats. We direly need our batters and bowlers to perform in every match and especially make the Asia Cup matches remarkable through their best performances.”

Pakistan will play a three-match one-day international (ODI) series in Amsterdam from August 16-21 and after that, they will immediately depart for the ACC T20 Asia Cup.

Squad

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir.