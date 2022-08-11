IHC rejects PTI’s request to suspend by-polls on 9 NA seats
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) request to suspend the schedule of by-polls announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for nine constituencies of the National Assembly.
A single bench of IHC comprising Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and turned down the PTI’s request to suspend the election schedule. However, the bench issued notices to the ECP and deferred the hearing till August 16 directing the ECP to submit its reply in this matter.
During the hearing, Justice Aamer remarked that let this electoral process be continued. He added that the process of by-elections in 123 constituencies would also be completed later.
PTI’s counsel requested the court to suspend the election schedule. At this, the court asked the lawyer to present any legal reason for his request.
The acting chief justice said that the petitioner was demanding to stop an electoral process but he had to tell a legal solid reason for this. The bench said that the ECP issued the by-elections’ schedule after the nine seats went vacant.
The lawyer said that a petition was pending before the IHC against phase-wise acceptance of resignations of PTI’s MNAs. He added that they were ready to contest the election but it should be held in 123 constituencies.
PTI PETITION AGAINST FIA’S PROBE DISPOSED OFF
Meanwhile, the IHC disposed off a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for carrying out action against the staffers of party’s secretariat in connection with the prohibited funding case.
A single bench of IHC comprising the Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition wherein the court had already issued notice to the FIA after hearing the petition filed by the PTI lawyer, representing the PTI central secretariat employees.
During the hearing, PTI counsel adopted the stance before the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in its summon did not describe the reason for issuing the notices. The acting chief justice observed that the FIA issued notices against its own circular. The FIA counsel informed the bench that FIA cyber crimes wing has issued the notices.
The FIA representative stated that the FIA would again issue the notices after amending it according to the prescribed procedure. At this, the court disposed off the matter.
The petitioners stated that the FIA notices were ‘malicious’ and that the federal institution should be stopped from harassing the PTI workers. Their lawyer requested the high court to declare the FIA notices null and void.