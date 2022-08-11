IHC rejects PTI’s request to suspend by-polls on 9 NA seats

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday rejected Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) request to sus­pend the schedule of by-polls announced by the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) for nine con­stituencies of the National Assembly.

A single bench of IHC comprising Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and turned down the PTI’s request to suspend the election schedule. However, the bench issued notices to the ECP and deferred the hearing till August 16 directing the ECP to submit its reply in this matter.

During the hearing, Justice Aamer remarked that let this electoral pro­cess be continued. He added that the process of by-elections in 123 constituencies would also be com­pleted later.

PTI’s counsel requested the court to suspend the elec­tion schedule. At this, the court asked the lawyer to present any legal rea­son for his request.

The acting chief justice said that the petitioner was demanding to stop an electoral process but he had to tell a legal solid reason for this. The bench said that the ECP issued the by-elections’ schedule after the nine seats went vacant.

The lawyer said that a petition was pending before the IHC against phase-wise acceptance of resigna­tions of PTI’s MNAs. He added that they were ready to contest the elec­tion but it should be held in 123 con­stituencies.

PTI PETITION AGAINST FIA’S PROBE DISPOSED OFF

Meanwhile, the IHC disposed off a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) against the Federal Investi­gation Agency (FIA) for carrying out action against the staffers of party’s secretariat in connection with the prohibited funding case.

A single bench of IHC comprising the Acting Chief Justice Aamer Fa­rooq conducted hearing of the peti­tion wherein the court had already issued notice to the FIA after hear­ing the petition filed by the PTI law­yer, representing the PTI central sec­retariat employees.

During the hearing, PTI counsel adopted the stance before the court that the Federal Investigation Agen­cy (FIA) in its summon did not de­scribe the reason for issuing the notices. The acting chief justice ob­served that the FIA issued notic­es against its own circular. The FIA counsel informed the bench that FIA cyber crimes wing has issued the notices.

The FIA representative stated that the FIA would again issue the notic­es after amending it according to the prescribed procedure. At this, the court disposed off the matter.

The petitioners stated that the FIA notices were ‘malicious’ and that the federal institution should be stopped from harassing the PTI workers. Their lawyer requested the high court to declare the FIA notices null and void.