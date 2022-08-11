News Desk

Imran Khan condemns arrest of wife of Shahbaz Gill’s assistant

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday strongly condemned the arrest of the director news of a private TV channel and the wife of Shahbaz Gill s assistant.

The former prime minister took to the Twitter to vent his anger over the arrests made by the police, declared the arrests as  fascist illegal abductions  and asked the legal community if there were no “fundamental rights anymore”.

He said that the police raided the house of Shahbaz Gill’s assistant day after the PTI leader’s arrest and maintained that the arrest was ‘legal’.

“The “imported government of cabal of crooks” is using fear and terror against the media and the people to “gain acceptance after being routed in Punjab”, the former PM wrote on his Twitter handle.

Imran Khan further added that such actions are “further destabilising [the] country” and the only solution for the issues facing Pakistan are “fair and free elections”.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Police could not recover Shahbaz Gill’s cell phone

National

Will oppose forced conversion of girls to Islam: Imran Khan

National

Govt sets up 16-member Jirga to hold talks with protesters

National

Pak Navy saves 9 Indian crew members after ship drowns

National

Chairman P&D board Abdullah Khan Sumbal meets delegation of World Bank

National

PHC bars FIA from probing Asad Qaiser in prohibited funding case

National

PM hopes Pakistan to continue to be part of GSP Plus arrangement beyond 2023

Lahore

A crow caught in kite strings was saved on the LHC grounds

Islamabad

New EU Ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka meets PM Shahbaz Sharif

Islamabad

Chinese Ambassador meets Sadiq Sanjrani

1 of 8,783

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More