Independence Day festival to hold various competitions

KARACHI – The Independence Day Festival organised under the supervision of Karachi Commissioner with the support of Bank Islami will hold various inter-school competitions in Karachi in collaboration with the Department of Education. Presiding over a meeting on Wednesday at his office, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that there would be Naat, speech, and national songs competitions. Iqbal said that under the patronage of the chief minister Sindh and the chief secretary, the commissioner’s office would organise the events in a grand manner. He said the education department had always cooperated with the administration of Karachi and hoped that the programmes would be organized in rich manner.