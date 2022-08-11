Staff Reporter

Iraqi commander lauds PAF’s professional skills

ISLAMABAD    –    Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdul­lah Al Zayid, Commander Iraqi Navy, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, in his office yesterday. During the meeting, both the digni­taries discussed matters of professional and mutual in­terest. While appreciating professionalism of the Pa­kistan Air Force, Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid acknowl­edged the PAF’s rising indig­enous capacity in aviation industry. The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Iraq have longstanding religious, cul­tural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong military ties between the two coun­tries. The Air Chief further said, “Pakistan values its deep-rooted relations with Iraq, which are based on convergence on all import­ant issues relating to oper­ations and training, evolv­ing paradigm of warfare, emerging technological challenges, counter securi­ty measures and regional peace & stability”.

