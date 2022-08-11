Our Staff Reporter

Jirga secures release of wounded DSP, others after clash with militants

Mingora   –   A jirga in Swat district has secured the release of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and others

cops, who had been injured in a clash with militants. At Balasur Top in Tehsil Matta of District Swat on Monday, four officers including a DSP were wounded in the clash with militants. DSP Pir Said was later taken to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital, where it was reported that he was in a stable condition. The militants also handed the

policemen’s guns over to the jirga. The clash erupted when the cops conducted a raid following a tip-off regarding the presence of the militants in the Balasur Top region, where the militants took the DSP and other cops hostage.

According to local sources, a sizable number of militants have landed in Tehsil Matta and in addition to  establishing their authority, they have begun extorting money from the affluent people. Locals are scared  and many stay indoors after sunset.

More Stories
National

Sindh closing CNG stations again

Islamabad

Interior Minister leaves for Saudi Arabia on five-day visit

Lahore

People involved in child abuse do not deserve any exemption: CM Punjab

Islamabad

The ICT police say the raid on Gill’s driver’s house was legal

National

Electricity crisis worsen as shortfall hits 6800MW

Entertainment

The wait is finally over! ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ will be released in theatres on October 13th

National

President Alvi , PM express resolve to build inclusive society for minorities

Islamabad

The PTI has distanced itself from Gill’s remarks

Business

The rupee continues to rise, gaining Rs2.7 in interbank trading

National

Navy relief operations underway in Lasbela

1 of 9,748

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More