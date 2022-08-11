KP govt takes initiatives to facilitate admissions in engineering

Peshawar-Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kamran Bangash took a lead in bringing the deserving and talented youth into engineering education, who because of financial constraints were unable to apply for admissions in the public and private sector engineering universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan signed the summary of a meeting chaired by Kamran Bangash; Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held earlier. The meeting was attended by Secretary Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawood Khan, the Vice Chancellors of public sector universities including UET Peshawar, UET Mardan, University of Swat and ETEA officials.

It was decided to reduce the ETEA registration test fee from Rs. 2500/- to Rs. 500/-, eliminate the rule of negative marking for incorrect answers and reduce the number of MCQs from 200 to 100 for the 2022 -23 and onwards admission to the universities.

The duration of the test is two hours. The ETEA test will be held on 21st August 2022 across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the last date for online registration is 15th August 2022.