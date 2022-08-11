News Desk

Lasbela helicopter crash: FIA submits initial report of anti-Army campaign

The joint inquiry committee– including officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) – have submitted an initial report to Interior Ministry on the campaign to malign the Pakistan Army.

According to details, the inquiry team has detected a total of 754 tweets. The team found out that over 17 accounts were operating from India whereas 204 accounts were being handled by people inside Pakistan.

Six people have been identified while around 84 people who were shortlisted during the course of the investigations were being thoroughly probed.

Meanwhile, data of 78 persons have been sent to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for verification.

Earlier, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the regretful social media campaign after unfortunate helicopter crash on August 1 has caused deep anguish and distress among Shuhada families and Rank and File of the Armed Forces.

The spokesperson of the military’s media wing said in a statement that the army condemned the highly unacceptable and regretful social media campaign after the unfortunate helicopter crash on August 1.

“While the whole nation stood with the institution in this difficult time certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on social media which was unacceptable and highly condemnable,” the spokesperson said.

On August 2, Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar had confirmed that all the six military personnel, including Commander 12 Corps Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali, were martyred in a helicopter crash.

He said the wreckage of the unfortunate Pakistan Army helicopter, which had lost contact with the Air Traffic Control Monday evening while on a relief operation, was found in Mus Goth, Lasbela.

The military chopper had gone missing while it was en route from Quetta to Karachi at around 5:30pm a day earlier. The personnel in the chopper were overseeing the flood relief efforts in the southwest of the country.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

A crow caught in kite strings was saved on the LHC grounds

Islamabad

New EU Ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka meets PM Shahbaz Sharif

Islamabad

Chinese Ambassador meets Sadiq Sanjrani

Islamabad

ECP directs political parties to submit financial records

Islamabad

Imran Khan condemns arrest of wife of Shahbaz Gill’s assistant

Islamabad

PIA decides to provide internet facility during flights

Islamabad

SAPMs, advisers to PM Shehbaz Sharif fail to disclose asset details

National

Police arrest wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

Islamabad

Govt plans another mini-budget to collect Rs40 bn tax

National

Sindh closing CNG stations again

1 of 8,837

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More