LHC issues notice to CM’s principal secretary on plea against his appointment

LAHORE    –   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab Muham­mad Khan Bhatti for August 22 on a petition challenging his appointment. The single bench comprising Justice Muza­mil Akhtar Shabir issued notices on a petition filed by one Akhtar Ali. The petitioner’s counsel Advocate Mian Dawood submitted before the court that two separate notification were issued for appointment of Muhammad Khan Bhatti as principal secretary to chief minister. He submitted that on July 26, the respondent chief secretary issued a notification which stated that Muhammad Khan Bhatti was transferred and posted as principal secretary to the chief minister of Punjab against a vacant post. However, the chief secretary issued another notification which stated that the Muham­mad Khan Bhatti was transferred with immediate effect and posted as principal secretary to the chief minister of Punjab against a vacant post on deputation basis, to cover illegal­ity in the earlier notification, he added. He argued that the appointment of Muhammad Khan Bhatti was illegal and un­constitutional. He submitted that as per rules, an officer of a service cadre could not be appointed in another cadre and the Apex Court had already set a principal in this regard. He submitted that civil service or PMS officers could only be ap­pointed to the slot of the principal secretary. He submitted that the appointment was also in violation of principals of good governance. He pleaded with the court to set aside the appointment for being illegal. The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to Muhammad Khan Bhatti and the chief secretary Punjab for August 22 and sought reply.

