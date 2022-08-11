Agencies

Man dies, four injured in Khuzdar blast

QUETTA   –    A man died while four others sus­tained injuries in a hand gre­nade explosion in Khuzdar town on Wednesday. Ac­cording to police sources, unknown men hurled a hand grenade at a stall selling na­tional flags and fled instantly. As a result, one person died and four others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to Teaching Hospi­tal Khuzdar. The body of the deceased was also shifted to the hospital. The police were yet to ascertain the identi­ty of the victims. Law en­forcement agencies (LEAs) reached the crime scene and cordoned off the entire area. Further investigation was underway.

