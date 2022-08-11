Man dies, four injured in Khuzdar blast
QUETTA – A man died while four others sustained injuries in a hand grenade explosion in Khuzdar town on Wednesday. According to police sources, unknown men hurled a hand grenade at a stall selling national flags and fled instantly. As a result, one person died and four others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to Teaching Hospital Khuzdar. The body of the deceased was also shifted to the hospital. The police were yet to ascertain the identity of the victims. Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the crime scene and cordoned off the entire area. Further investigation was underway.