QUETTA – A man died when a trac­tor hit him at Qambarani Road area of Quetta on Wednesday. According to police sources, the vic­tim identified as Dawat Khan was crossing the road as a tractor hit him due to over speeding. As a result, he died on the spot after receiving seri­ous injuries. The body of deceased was handed over the heirs after com­pletion of medico le-gal formalities. Police have registered a case.