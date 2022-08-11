Our Staff Reporter

Man throws acid over wife

BAHAWALPUR   –   A man threw acid over his wife for not bearing son in Rahim Yar Khan area, police said, adding that efforts were underway to trace out and arrest the culprit.

Police sources said that one Liaquat Ali, the resident of Chak No 194 PK Rahim Yar Khan, mar­ried Amna Bibi ten years ago. The couple had four daughters. The suspect used to argue with wife for not bearing son.

During Ashura days of Moharram-ul-Haram, he became furious after exchange of harsh words with the wife and threw acid over her. Amna Bibi re­ceived critical burn wounds and was rushed to hos­pital for treatment. The accused managed to flee from the scene. The police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was in process.

BOY DIES IN ROAD MISHAP

A 13-year-old boy died of critical injuries at the hospital. He was injured when his speedy bike struck against a footpath in Rahim Yar Khan area, police said. Police sources said that 13-year-old, Ali Hassan, the resident of Jinnah Park area of Rahim Yar Khan was driving away bike with speed. He lost his control on motorcycle which struck against a footpath. The boy received critical wounds and was rushed to hospital. The injured died while undergoing treat­ment. The body was handed over to the heirs.

More Stories
Lahore

LHC issues notice to CM’s principal secretary on plea against his appointment

Islamabad

Elahi snubs Gill for speaking against Army

Islamabad

Court remands PTI’s Gill to police in mutiny case

Islamabad

PTI moves IHC against ECP verdict in prohibited funding case

Islamabad

ECP sends notice to PTI on prohibited funds seizure

Islamabad

Visibly under pressure, Imran fears disqualification

Islamabad

Gill’s remarks part of ‘conspiracy’ to divide Army: Sana

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz slams Imran for running ‘hateful trends against Armed Forces’

Islamabad

PM stresses enhanced Pakistan-Italy trade ties

Islamabad

PPP censures PTI for attacking state institutions

1 of 9,745

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More