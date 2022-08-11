Martyrs of security forces our national heroes, says Sobia Kiran
QUETTA – Central leader of Balochistan Awami Par-ty (BAP) and former provincial minister Sobia Kiran Kabzai said that the martyrs of the security agencies were national heroes, but some elements spread base-less propaganda against the martyrs on social media. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said that the person-nel of security forces including Pakistan Army, FC, Police, Levies and other law en-forcement agencies had sacrificed their precious lives for the defense of the country and the protection of lives and property of the people.
She said that after crashing of the heli-copter of the Pakistan Army in Lasbela, Balochistan, a few anti-national elements made baseless and false propaganda on social media, which hurt the hearts of millions of Pakistani people, including the families of the martyrs.