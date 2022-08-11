Our Staff Reporter

Martyrs of security forces our national heroes, says Sobia Kiran

QUETTA    –    Central leader of Balochistan Awami Par-ty (BAP) and former provincial minister Sobia Kiran Kabzai said that the martyrs of the security agencies were national heroes, but some ele­ments spread base-less propa­ganda against the martyrs on social media. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said that the person-nel of se­curity forces including Pakistan Army, FC, Police, Levies and oth­er law en-forcement agencies had sacrificed their precious lives for the defense of the coun­try and the protection of lives and property of the people.

She said that after crashing of the heli-copter of the Pakistan Army in Lasbela, Balochistan, a few anti-national elements made baseless and false propa­ganda on social media, which hurt the hearts of millions of Pakistani people, including the families of the martyrs.

1 of 9,749

