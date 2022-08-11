Minister condemns terrorist attack on convoy of Pak Army

Peshawar-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of the Pak Army in North Waziristan performing their national obligation of the border and public security.

The Minister, however, made it clear that the Pakistan Army will surely defeat the heinous ambitions of the inimical forces working against the country and the nation and hence morale of the Pak Army cannot be downed through such cowardly acts of terrorism.

In a condolence message, he prayed for the elevation of the souls of the brave soldiers martyred in the attack and for the speedy recovery of the injured. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with the grieved families as well.

Mr Gandapur paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Army for fighting against the anti-state and terrorist elements besides being alert and active round the clock to protect the geographical boundaries of the motherland as well as the lives and properties of the people in different parts of the country, especially in the border areas, in the current critical and challenging situation.

He said that the whole nation acknowledged the sacrifices of our valiant soldiers and the eternal sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for the security and safety of the country will always be remembered and will be written in golden words in history.