Minister orders immediate start of sports activities

LAHORE- Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood visited the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) office and presided over an important meeting here on Wednesday. SBP Vice Chairman Rao Zahid Qayyum, Secretary Sports Punjab Asadullah Faiz, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan and other officials also attended the meeting. Secretary Sports Punjab and DG Sports Punjab gave a detailed briefing to the Minister about departmental affairs, development projects and sports activities of the province. Addressing the meeting, the Sports Minister directed the officers concerned that sports activities should be started immediately across the province. “An awareness campaign will be started for the youth in the province to enhance the interest of the young generation in sports activities,” he added.

