Navy relief operations underway in Lasbela

QUETTA – Pakistan Navy is carrying out relief oper-ations in different areas of Lasbela for the flood victims. In the wake of recent heavy rains and floods, the Navy was pro­viding full assistance to the civil ad-ministration of Lasbela in rescue and re-lief operations by uti­lizing its resources, said a Pakistan Navy news release issued here on Wednesday. The Navy relief and rescue teams were also providing food and health facilities to the homeless people in the tent village of Basti, besides free medical camps were also set up in Lakhra area to pro­vide first aid and free medical facilities to the local people. A dedicat­ed team of doctors and para-medical staff was providing treatment and free medicines to the flood-affected people. Over 600 patients were provided free treatment by a medical camp at Ru-ral Health Center Lakhra, it said. Pakistan Navy helicopters delivered bags of ration in a relief operation in the remote rural areas of Lasbela district. The work of de-livering food and relief goods was done effec­tively with the support and guide-lines of the district administration and local volunteers. According to Deputy Commissioner Lasbela, the patients suf-fering from various diseases were treated in the best way at the medical camp. Di-rector Gen­eral Health Balochistan Dr Noor Qazi and the district administration have expressed their gratitude for Paki-stan Navy’s efforts.