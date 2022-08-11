Our Staff Reporter

No proposal under consideration to appoint new city chief

ISLAMABAD – The highly placed sources inside the Establishment Division have confirmed that there is no proposal under consideration at present to change the Chief Commissioner Islamabad.  Earlier, it was reported that the federal government is intending to appoint the incumbent Commissioner Lahore Capitan retired Muhammad Usman as new Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory by replacing Amir Ali Ahmed.
However, when contacted, a highly placed source usually involved in such matters informed this scribe that though the transfer and posting of government officer is a routine matter, no proposal to immediately replace the chief commissioner of the capital is on the cards.
The post of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA is currently occupied by a Grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services, Amir Ali Ahmed, who has a vast experience of working in the capital.

More Stories
Lahore

LHC issues notice to CM’s principal secretary on plea against his appointment

Islamabad

Elahi snubs Gill for speaking against Army

Islamabad

Court remands PTI’s Gill to police in mutiny case

Islamabad

PTI moves IHC against ECP verdict in prohibited funding case

Islamabad

ECP sends notice to PTI on prohibited funds seizure

Islamabad

Visibly under pressure, Imran fears disqualification

Islamabad

Gill’s remarks part of ‘conspiracy’ to divide Army: Sana

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz slams Imran for running ‘hateful trends against Armed Forces’

Islamabad

PM stresses enhanced Pakistan-Italy trade ties

Islamabad

PPP censures PTI for attacking state institutions

1 of 3,324

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More