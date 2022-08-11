No proposal under consideration to appoint new city chief

ISLAMABAD – The highly placed sources inside the Establishment Division have confirmed that there is no proposal under consideration at present to change the Chief Commissioner Islamabad. Earlier, it was reported that the federal government is intending to appoint the incumbent Commissioner Lahore Capitan retired Muhammad Usman as new Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory by replacing Amir Ali Ahmed.

However, when contacted, a highly placed source usually involved in such matters informed this scribe that though the transfer and posting of government officer is a routine matter, no proposal to immediately replace the chief commissioner of the capital is on the cards.

The post of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA is currently occupied by a Grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services, Amir Ali Ahmed, who has a vast experience of working in the capital.