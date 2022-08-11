Pak-China animated film screened at Chinese film festival

ISLAMABAD – The first China-Pakistan co-produced animated film, Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor, has been on display at the 2022 Origin Western Film Festival in China’s north-western city of Xi’an since August 5th, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday. The only foreign film in the 7-day exhibition, Allahyar and

the Legend of Markhor is shown in two of the 15 designated cinemas and theatres in Xi’an, with a total of seven showings, according to the official statement of the film festival. It is to be noted that the markhor- themed nimated film premiered in China on December 19th, 2021 as part of the activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary

of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties, and it was set for theatrical release across the Chinese mainland on December

25, 2021. The film is also the second Pakistani animated film released in China after the Donkey King, which becomes the best-performing Pakistani film with a record box office in China. The animated film is a co- production by Xi’an Bailu Fenghe Tourism Culture Communication Co, LTD, Xinying Jiayin (Xinyi) Film Culture Development Co., LTD., Danxi Pictures (Xiamen) Culture Media Co, LTD, and the 3rd World Studios (Pakistan).

Divided into 10 exhibition themes, the 2022 Origin Western Film Festival involves 31 films with a total of 300 screenings. The film festival was hosted by Western Film Group, Shaanxi Broadcasting and Television Cultural Industry Development Co, Ltd, Shaanxi Film Industry Association, and Xi’an Chenshuo Film Co, Ltd, CEN added.