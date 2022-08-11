Pakistan condemns India’s move to disrepute ‘1947 partition’
ISLAMANAD – Pakistan yesterday strongly denounced the Indian government’s mischievous move of observing ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on August 14.
“True to its characteristic revisionist agenda, the BJP-RSS led dispensation has again sought to hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed. He added: “It is deplorable that the BJP government, as part of its divisive political agenda, is wantonly attempting to play with the sentiments of the people through distorted interpretation of history.” If the Indian leaders genuinely care about agony, suffering and pain, they must work to improve the conditions of the Muslims and other minorities in India, he said. Earlier, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced to observe August 14 as the ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Divas, or the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ at a time when the sub-continent commemorating the completion of 75 years since partition. Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said the last seven decades have been replete with undeniable proof that India’s espousal of secularism was a sham. “The fact is that today’s India is an undeclared ‘Hindu Rashtra’ that has no place or tolerance for other religious minorities, especially Muslims who are faced with discrimination, persecution and political and socio-economic exclusion,” he said.