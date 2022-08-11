Shafqat Ali

Pakistan condemns India’s move to disrepute ‘1947 partition’

ISLAMANAD    –   Pakistan yesterday strongly de­nounced the Indian govern­ment’s mischievous move of observing ‘Partition Horrors Re­membrance Day’ on August 14.

“True to its characteristic re­visionist agenda, the BJP-RSS led dispensation has again sought to hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the trag­ic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed. He added: “It is deplorable that the BJP government, as part of its divisive political agenda, is wantonly attempt­ing to play with the sentiments of the people through distort­ed interpretation of history.” If the Indian leaders genuine­ly care about agony, suffer­ing and pain, they must work to improve the conditions of the Muslims and other mi­norities in India, he said. Ear­lier, India’s ruling Bharatiya Ja­nata Party (BJP) announced to observe August 14 as the ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Divas, or the Partition Horrors Remem­brance Day’ at a time when the sub-continent commemorat­ing the completion of 75 years since partition. Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said the last seven de­cades have been replete with undeniable proof that India’s espousal of secularism was a sham. “The fact is that today’s India is an undeclared ‘Hindu Rashtra’ that has no place or tolerance for other religious minorities, especially Muslims who are faced with discrimi­nation, persecution and polit­ical and socio-economic exclu­sion,” he said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

LHC issues notice to CM’s principal secretary on plea against his appointment

Islamabad

Elahi snubs Gill for speaking against Army

Islamabad

Court remands PTI’s Gill to police in mutiny case

Islamabad

PTI moves IHC against ECP verdict in prohibited funding case

Islamabad

ECP sends notice to PTI on prohibited funds seizure

Islamabad

Visibly under pressure, Imran fears disqualification

Islamabad

Gill’s remarks part of ‘conspiracy’ to divide Army: Sana

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz slams Imran for running ‘hateful trends against Armed Forces’

Islamabad

PM stresses enhanced Pakistan-Italy trade ties

Islamabad

PPP censures PTI for attacking state institutions

1 of 11,217

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More