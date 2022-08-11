Past in Perspective

“You need to spend time crawling

alone through shadows to truly appreciate

what it is to stand in the sun.”

–Shaun Hick

Throughout the course of history, human beings have suffered from cancer. The earliest evidence is found in the fossilised bones of people who were living with bone cancer. More evidence was found through the thorough evaluation of Egyptian mummies and ancient manuscripts that detailed the symptoms of the disease. Bone destruction near the head and neck were also observed in the remains of those who died due to the illness. Perhaps the oldest description of the disease dates back to 3000 BC. It is called the Edwin Smith Papyrus and is a copy of part of ancient Egyptian textbook on trauma surgery. The text describes the tumors and ulcers of the breast that were removed by cauterisation with a local fire drill of the time. The disease was considered to be incurable and had no such treatment.