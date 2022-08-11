PDMA warns medium, high level flood expected in river Chenab during next 24 hours

Punjab Disaster Management Authority has warned that in the next 24 hours, medium- and high-level flood is expected in Chenab River at Headmarala.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas has directed all departments concerned to be fully prepared to deal with any emergency.

He said that monitoring of water is continuing in River Chenab, River Tavi, Nullah Deik and Nullah Aik in Sialkot district.

At 4pm on Thursday, upstream water flow at Headmarala in Chenab River was 190,833 cusecs.

There is medium flood in River Chenab and the water level is continuously increasing.