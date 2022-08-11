News Desk

People involved in child abuse do not deserve any exemption: CM Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday said that the working parameters of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) need to be extended to all district of the province.

According to details, the chief minister made these remarks during a meeting with the child protection bureau’s Chairperson Sarah Ahmad. During the meeting, Sarah Ahmad briefed CM Pervaiz Elahi on the performance of CPWB in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister praised the bureau’s role in protection of children’s rights, saying that it was the provincial government’s responsibility to improve the child protection mechanism.

He stressed the need to extend child protection units to all districts of the province. “Elements involved in abuse of children do not deserve any concession,” CM Elahi said, calling for indiscriminate legal action against such people.

The Punjab chief minister also praised the performance of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, vowing to support the CPWB at any cost.

