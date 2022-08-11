Our Staff Reporter

PES provided services to 58,391 mourners during Muharram

LAHORE   –   The Punjab Emergency Service provided emergency care to 58,391 mourners while provid­ing emergency cover to 3,322 majalis and processions in Punjab during first 10 days of Muharram. Out of total, 57246 mourners were provided dress­ings and appropriate first aid while 1145 having severe inju­ries and deep cuts were shifted to hospitals for advance medi­cal care. These views were ex­pressed by Director General Rescue 1122 Punjab Rizwan Naseer while presiding over a Muharram review meeting at Rescue Headquarters on Wednesday. All head of wings from Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy attended the meeting.

The chair was briefed that over 13,000 rescuers, 2162 vol­unteers, 951 motorbike ambu­lances, 868 ambulances and 369 fire and rescue vehicles includ­ing specialized vehicles were deputed to provide medical and rescue services across Punjab.

In Lahore, about 1360 res­cuers remained on emergency alert with 58 fully equipped emergency ambulances, 288 motorbike ambulances, 26 fire vehicles, five specialized vehi­cles, eight rescue vehicles and urban search and rescue teams were deployed to meet any un­toward incident/disaster.

During the meeting, Provin­cial Monitoring Cell briefed that the emergency plans for Mu­harram were implemented with close coordination of deputy commissioners in all districts of Punjab. Over 13,000 rescuers and 2,162 volunteers performed Muharram duties in three shifts. Key points/ mobile rescue posts were also established at strate­gic locations across Punjab to provide timely medical cover to all processions at different mass gathering areas.

In this regard, Emergency Ambulances, Fire and Rescue vehicles along with trained res­cuers were deployed at all ma­jor and sensitive processions sites to provide immediate pre-hospital emergency cover in all districts of Punjab.

