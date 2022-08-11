PHMA delegation calls on Miftah

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister on Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Wednesday expressed the resolve of the present government to promote the business activities and facilitate the business community to attain sustainable growth in the country. Finance minister held a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) headed by its chairman Mian Kashif Zia, at Finance Division. Deputy Governor SBP, Member FBR and senior officers from Finance and Commerce Ministries attended the meeting. While Mian Farrukh Iqbal, Dr. Khurram Tariq, Rana Altaf Ahmed, Hafiz Rashid Mehmood and Mr. Tahir Rehman participated the delegation. The delegation highlighted the contribution of hosiery and knitwear industry in accelerating and providing growth in all sectors of the economy. The delegation apprised the chair about issues related to taxation, refund of Sales Tax, electricity & gas tariff etc. Issues pertaining to response of commercial banks in opening of LCs, DLTL and PSW were also discussed in the meeting. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail expressed the resolve of the present government to promote the business activities and facilitate the business community to attain sustainable growth in the country. He assured the delegation to resolve their issues at priority and also stressed the delegation to enhance exports base. The Finance Minister also directed the relevant authorities to resolve the issues of hosiery and knitwear industry. The delegation thanked the finance minister for addressing their issues.