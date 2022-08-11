PIA decides to provide internet facility during flights

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has decided to provide internet facility to its passengers during flights.

According to details, the national carrier will soon provide internet facility to passengers and has started the installation of Wi-Fi devices.

The PIA management has also sought recommendations from the firms willing for the installation of the in-flight entertainment system.

Initially, the internet facility will be offered on PIA’s 10 Boeing 777s, which have been deployed on longer routes, and 14 AIRBUS A320. The decision was taken in the light of the special instructions of Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Earlier in July, it was reported that the United States (US) showed readiness for direct flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Pakistan.

The announcement was made by Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi while addressing a press conference in the US capital.

Sufi said FAA representatives for airports will soon visit Pakistan to inspect the PIA aircraft that would be used for US flights.