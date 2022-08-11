PLTA I-Day Punjab Junior Tennis C’ship begins today

LAHORE- The PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 will get underway today (Thursday) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh–e–Jinnah. The players from across the province will be seen in action in different age group categories including boys U-18, boys U-16, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U–10, boys/girls U–8, boys/girls U–6. The opening ceremony of the event will be held today at 5:30 pm. Former Pakistan No 1 and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also Tournament Director, will grace the opening ceremony as chief guest and officially inaugurate the event. All the finals will be played on August 13 at 5:00 pm.