PM constitutes 16-member Jirga to help restore peace in North Waziristan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday constituted a “comprehensive and fully empowered” Jirga regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in North Waziristan tribal district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Jirga will consist of representatives of the parliamentary parties.
According to the notification issued by the ministry of defence, the Jirga will comprise of provincial representatives, leaders of all political parties including PDM, PPP, ANP and Jamat-e-Islami.
JUI-F’s Akram Durrani, Maulana Atta ur Rehman, PML-N’s Ameer Muqam, and JI’s Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan are part of the 16-mmber Jirga. The members of the Jirga will proceed to Mir Ali on Friday to meet the people who are staging a sit-in there.