PM constitutes 16-member Jirga to help restore peace in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD    –   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday con­stituted a “comprehensive and fully empowered” Jirga regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in North Waziristan tribal district, Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. The Jirga will consist of repre­sentatives of the parliamentary parties.

According to the notification issued by the min­istry of defence, the Jirga will comprise of provin­cial representatives, leaders of all political parties including PDM, PPP, ANP and Jamat-e-Islami.

JUI-F’s Akram Durrani, Maulana Atta ur Reh­man, PML-N’s Ameer Muqam, and JI’s Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan are part of the 16-mmber Jirga. The members of the Jirga will proceed to Mir Ali on Friday to meet the people who are stag­ing a sit-in there.

