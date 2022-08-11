PM hopes Pakistan to continue to be part of GSP Plus arrangement beyond 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hoped that Pakistan would continue to be part of the GSP Plus arrangement beyond 2023.

He said this while talking to the newly appointed Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the sustained high-level exchanges between Pakistan and the European Union is vital to further strengthen the growing partnership.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the upcoming visits of the EU Parliamentary delegations as well as the next rounds of political and security dialogues under EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan would pave the way for more substantive cooperation between the two sides.

Noting the 60th anniversary of Pakistan-EU relations this year, the Prime minister stressed that this milestone should be commemorated by both sides in a fitting manner.

On Afghanistan issue, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and also highlighted the unprecedented level of cooperation that Pakistan had extended to the international community last year.